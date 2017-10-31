Image copyright Emtee Image example Rapper Emtee real name na Mthembeni Ndevu

Popular South African rapper Emtee don show im penis for Instagram Live, but na mistake e take happen.

People for internet don dey laugh di rapper, wey im real name na Mthembeni Ndevu.

South Africa Times Live for internet talk say, even though with all di noise wey this 'accident' don cos, Emtee just dey chill for corner.

Emtee tell Times Live wetin happen, ''I dey toilet dey answer questions of fans for Instagram Live.''

''Piss catch me, so l rush go toilet go empty my tank. Di mistake l do na say, na di same hand wey di phone dey, I carry hold my penis and flush.''

''l no even think wetin l do until my eye clear and na quick-quick l say sorry.''

Entertainment website, ZAlebs, talk say people don dey do dia own version of wetin happen to Emtee and dem dey use di hashtag #emteechallenge.

ZAlebs add say this thing wey happen to Emtee fit be good thing.

''You don arrive when you do big mistake and dem start internet challenge on top of your head.''