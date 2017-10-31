Image copyright Spencer Platt/Getty Images Image example Goodluck Jonathan lose election to President Muhammadu Buhari for 2015

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan don tell di federal high court for di country capital to forget di summon wey dem nack am.

Court for Abuja summon am to come be witness for di case of di former Peoples Democratic Party national publicity secretary - Olisa Metuh, wey dey answer question on top corruption.

But Mr Jonathan say if di court strong mind say im must show, say e go cost Metuh one billion naira ($306m).

Di former president wan make court order Mr Metuh to deposit di money for court to cover travel expenses for im and im security from im town for Otuoke for Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria, to Abuja.

Im say di money na also to make up for di time im go fit spend on top di mata for court as di former president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.

Among other things wey lawyer of di former president Mike Ozekhome file for Jonathan, na say di evidence wey court dey find from am go affect im privacy and family life.

Im say e fit even lead to criminal charge against am as well as penalty, including to forget some of im properties.

Di former president talk say im request rhyme with wetin di law talk for inside section 241(2) for inside di Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images Image example Some top officials wey serve for Jonathan administration dey face corruption charges

Why court dey summon Jonathan?

Olisa Metuh dey court on top allegation say im collect 400 million naira wuruwuru money ($1.1 million) from di national security adviser under Jonathan, wey be Sambo Dasuki.

Di former talk talk man don always maintain say im collect di money under di order of Jonathan to help im election campaign for 2015.

Sambo Dasuki too dey face im own trial say im corner $2 billion wey dem suppose use take buy equipment for Nigeria army to fight Boko Haram.

Court summon both Jonathan and Dasuki after request by Metuh for both of dem to come be witness for am.

According to Judge Abang Okon for di Federal High Court for Abuja, im no get option but to call di former president.

''E go be violation of di right of Metuh to get better hearing if I no sign di summon,'' na wetin di judge talk.