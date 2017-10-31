Image copyright SIMON MAINA/Getty Images Image example Raila Odinga no take part for di re-run election, im also ask im people to stay for house

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga don reject di result of di Kenya presidential re-run election wey re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga wey no gree take part for di election don call di result 'fake'.

Di result wey di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) release show say Uhuru Kenyatta win more than 98% of di vote for di 38.8% of voters wey come out.

Mr Odinga say di election no suppose take place at all in di first place as di electoral body no get enough time to arrange for di election.

Im say dem go continue with "I no go gree" wey no go cause wahala so that another election go happen.

''To cut long story short, dis fake election must not stand, if we gree make e stand, e go turn election to yeye thing.''

Im also talk say if di election stand, e fit just spoil di whole process of to dey vote government inside positions for Kenya.

Im say dem go set up ''people assembly'' wey go chook eye inside di democracy of Kenya.

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI/Getty Images Image example Tori be say na only 38.8% vote for di repeat election, Odinga tell im people to stay house

Im no talk if im go go back court on top di election mata again.

According to Odinga, dis ''people assembly'' go arrange so that ''free, fair and credible presidential election wey supreme court order go happen''.

Odinga say protests go go on and dem go do I no go gree waka dem.

Im say im party, di National Super Alliance coalition dey open to talk-talk with President Kenyatta but e must dey clear wetin dem want.