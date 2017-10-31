Nigeria: 3 questions wey Babachir and Oke sack no answer

Image copyright Getty Images/Nigeria Government Image example E be like say di sack of Babachir Lawal & Ayodele Oke get different pattern

69 days after President Muhammadu Buhari suspend Babachir Lawal as Secretary of Nigeria government and Ayodele Oke as head of di country National Intelligence Agency, im finally sack di two senior oga dem on Monday 30 October 2017 because of corruption accuse on top dia head.

But even as e don do dat one, e get some things wey no too dey clear to many Nigerians.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Corruption na very serious matter for President Buhari government

1. Wetin dey inside di full tori wey di panel recommend?

According to di statement wey dem release from di president office on Monday 30 October, President Buhari say im take di decision after im chook eye well-well inside di report wey di panel Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin lead, to investigate as dem bin accuse Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke of different cases of corruption.

But di question na, na only dat one be wetin (to sack dem) di panel recommend give di president?

If di thing wey dem commit reach to sack dem, e no reach to drag dem go court?

2. Na wetin go come happen to Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke?

Dat na di big question wey full people mouth now.

As e be say di Nigerian law book give power to di executive arm of government to drag people wey get case to answer go court, why e come be say dem never drag Babachir Lawal, and Ayo Oke wey di government don conclude say dem get case, go court?

Di case of Patrick Akpobolokemi, former Director-General of Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency wey di Buhari government bin sack and quick drag go court na examples.

Skip Twitter post by @BashirAhmaad Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, President Buhari expects EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to do the needful. pic.twitter.com/MwqzIS8OWD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 30, 2017

3. Why wetin di panel report no dey open for di public to see?

As some people dey clap hand for President Buhari say im don take action, some still dey wonder why wetin di panel report no dey open for di public to see.

In fact di president spokesman, Garba Shehu on Tuesday 31 October tell Channels Television say him sef no know wetin dey inside di panel report.

Dis one come turn people belle to dey wonder whether no be tax payers money dem take do di investigate, for di government to keep di report secret.