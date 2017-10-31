World Cities Day: Lagos people dey vex

Tuesday 31 October na World Cities Day according to United Nations.

Di world body dey use di day to talk issues wey fit make town around di world to be better place to live inside.

But for Lagos Nigeria, some people dey vex say di state dey turn to megacity but e no dey help everybody.

One group wey call demself Federation of Informal Workers Association of Nigeria (FIWON) say government no dey build things for people, na to just break building and build something wey people no get money to enter.

Di theme for dis year World Cities day na Better City, Better Life.