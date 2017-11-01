Image copyright UN Women Ryan Brown Image example UN dey worry say refugee problem go increase for West and Central Africa region

Thousands of people don run comot Cameroon because of di palava wey dey happen for di southern region.

United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) talk say dem dey prepare to help 40,000 wey di wahala go affect.

Spokesman for di organization, Babar Baloch, dem don already join with Nigeria to register 2,000 Cameroonian refugees wey don enter southern Nigeria since 1 October. Like 3,000 people still dey wait for registration.

Even more people dey wey don trap for inside forest for Cameroon border.

Wetin dey cause di palava?

People wey na English be dia language na dem dey live for southern Cameroon and dem dey complain say dem dey suffer 'inequality and discrimination'.

Image copyright Eric Shu Image example English speaking lawyers for Cameroun dey protest

Dis one don cause plenty palava for di country as dis people say dem wan comot to form dia own country wey dem call Ambazonia.

But di government of President Paul Biya no wan hear dat kain talk so police don put strong hand for di mata and plenty people don die.

Image example Human Rights Watch say na 100,000 Nigerian refugees Cameroon don send go back dia country since 2015

UNHCR say dem dey help Nigerian aid workers to distribute things wey go help di refugees - like food, mattresses, blankets and mosquito nets.

Dem come warn say na di wrong time to get dis kain refugee problem because Nigeria and Cameroon dey struggle to solve di big problem wey don scatter di lives of over 2.5 million people for Lake Chad region because of Boko Haram wahala. E don reach like 20,000 people wey don die since 2009.