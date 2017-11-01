New York truck attack: Trump don promise tight check

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di suspect shout "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great") as he dey run comot leave di truck.

US President Donald Trump don order di Department of Homeland Security make dem increase di way dem dey check people wey wan enter di country.

Dis na after di truck attack wey happen for New York on Tuesday.

After President Trump hear wetin happen, e later go for twitter and tweet about di Extreme Vetting Program.

President Trump also tweet more on top di attack say:

"For NYC, e be like say another attack don happen, di person wey do am na very sick and mad person. Law enforcement dey follow di mata closely. NOT BE FOR THE U.S.A.!"

"We no go ever allow ISIS [Islamic State] to return, or enter, our country after we don defeat dem for di Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

"My thoughts, condolences and prayers dey go to di victims and families of di New York City terrorist attack. God and your country dey with you!"

Tori people for US say di suspect, Sayfullo Saipov bin dey live for Florida before

Eight people na im die and 12 injure wen di driver of di truck go jam people for one bicycle road inside Lower Manhattan. Five Argentinian friends dey among di people wey die.

Many eyewitness dey weak for wetin happen. Police advise people make dem avoid di area as major emergency service operation dey go on

Police shoot one 29-year-old man as he dey leave di car and arrest am. Tori people say di man name na Sayfullo Saipov, E be Uzbek citizen but enter di US for 2010.

Authorities dem say dis thing wey happen so na terror attack.

United Nation secretary general- António Guterres don talk say e shock and sad well-well wen im hear di deadly attack wey happen for New York City wey di United Nations Headquarters dey.

E send sorry message to di families wey di attack affect and wish those wey injure quick recovery.