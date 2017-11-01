Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diezani Alison-Madueke na before-before Minister of Petroleum for Nigeria

One Federal High Court for Lagos don troway application from Nigeria before-before Minister for Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke say make dem do her corruption case for di country.

Diezani bin do di application on top magomago money matter of N450 million for Nigeria, say she wan join as defendant.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa, wey throway di case, say wetin she dey ask for dey one kain and say di time sef wey she ask to join di case, no follow.

Di judge say im no want anything wey go come pour sand-sand inside di garri of people wey wan try di former minister for United Kingdom.

Di Metropolitan Police for UK dey torchlight Diezani for magomago too, on top money matter.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Nigeria bin say di application no make sense and fit be 'misuse of di court process.' Di judge agree with dem.

Na EFCC file di charge on top Alison-Madueke plus two other people head, wey make her say she wan come back Nigeria to join di matter.

Di agency say di N450 million na part of $115 million wey Diezani put hand to share during 2015 general elections for Nigeria.