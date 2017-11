Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Di second round election suppose hold on November 7

Di second round election for Liberia wey suppose hold next week no go happen until further notice.

Supreme Court for Liberia suspend di 7 November vote so dat dem fit consider di case wey one candidate carry go court to claim say dem play wayo for di first round election.

Charles Brumskine - wey be di candidate wey carry third for di first election - go present im case on Wednesday 1 November.

BBC don find out say di court don ask Liberia electoral commission to show on Thursday 2 November to answer claim say dem play wayo for di 10 October election.

Spokesman for di electoral commission say dem never receive any paper form court to stop preparations for di election. But im agree say na wetin court decide go be final.

Nobody from di 20 presidential candidates wey contest di first 10 October Presidential Election fit get more than di 50% wey law say dem need to win dis first round vote.

Di second round wey be di run-off election suppose happen between di two candidates wey get di most votes for di first election.

Chairman for di Board of Commissioners for di National Electoral Commission wey be Jerome Korkoya say dis two people na former football star George Weah (im party na Coalition for Democratic Change) and Vice President Joseph Boakai wey come from Unity Party.

But according to wetin di court order, until dem investigate finish for di matter, di second round vote no fit happen.

People wey dey observe di matter say even if Brumskine lose im case, e no dey possible say di election go still hold on 7 November because di office wey dey organize di election go now need time to cover for di time wey dem lose dey take go court.

Already soldiers full ground for street inside Monrovia and some big oga dem from di Economic Community of West African States wey follow di President for African Union and Guinea President Alpha Conde, don show for di area to do meeting with oga dem for all di political party dem wey dey di country.