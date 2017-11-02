Nigeria: EFCC say make Oke show face

Image copyright EFCC Image example For April 2017 EFCC see $43 million cash for inside one house for Lagos

Di Economic and Financial Crimes don invite di before Director-General for National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, and im wife to come answer question on top di $43 million cash wey dey see for one apartment for Lagos.

Tori wey dey come from inside EFCC talk say dem invite Oke to di zonal office wey dey for Lagos.

One senior person for EFFC talk say dem dey "investigate for more information" about di money, dat na why dem wan see Oke and im wife.

Di EFCC don first invite Mrs. Oke to come for April but she no show face because President Muhammadu Buhari been don arrange one committee wey go investigate di matter.

Image copyright Nigerian government Image example Oke na di former oga for National Intelligence Agency

But now wey be say dem don sack her husband and di Presidency don bring out statement say EFCC dey free to continue dia investigation, EFCC don sharperly send out letter of invitation to di husband and wife, plus other people wey dey di National Intelligent Agency.

Others wey dem dey expect to still show face for EFFCC include one operator for bureau de change, Sulah Petroleum and Gas Limited, and officials for NIA.