How $43 million mata take waka

Image copyright AFP

Wetin be di latest development for di $43 million wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) see for one apartment for Lagos?

Di tori be say dem don invite di before Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke plus im wife to come answer questions.

Image copyright EFCC

How di mata take tie wrapper?

12 April 2017

EFCC discover about $43 million inside one apartment for Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

EFCC later talk say di house where di money dey na Mr. Oke wife name dem take rent am. Di commission come go collect court order to make sure say whoever get di money go lose am to di federal government.

Image copyright NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT Image example Oke na di former oga for National Intelligence Agency

Di president arrange three-person committee wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo go lead to investigate di matter.

Others wey dey di Panel na Attorney-General of the Federation and di National Security Adviser and dey need to submit dia report back to di president within 14 days.

Di President also come give order for di suspension of Mr. Oke, until di report of di investigation go come out.

Di panel suggest for dia report make President Buhari sack Mr. Oke

23 August 2017

Di panel submit dia report but President Buhari no take immediate action.

30 October 2017

After President Muhammadu Buhari don study di report wey di pane submit, e come sack Mr. Oke wey still dey under suspension. Dis na about six months after e first suspend am.

01 November 2017

Di EFCC announce say dem dey invite oga Oke to come answer question on top di $43 million wey dem discover inside one house for Lagos.