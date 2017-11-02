Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana people want make President Akufo-Addo sack Ayisi-Boateng on top wetin im talk

Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng don talk sorry, collect wetin im talk say di members of im ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) be im priority, before any other citizen of di country.

E bin talk dis one for one ceremony for new students for Kumasi Technical University to welcome people wey just enter di Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of di ruling New Patriotic Party on Sunday, 29 October for Kumasi.

For statement wey im release, e talk say "I don think am well-well and I decide say I wan take back wetin I talk give some members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ashanti Region during di weekend... e dey against wetin di constitution and di work wey I dey do as High Commissioner to South Africa."

But people dey think say wetin im talk na as if person force am.

Dis na as im enter radio station on Tuesday to talk say wetin im talk no dey wrong sake of say husband dey first look im wife and pickin before im answer people for outside.

Di pressure also come from Ghanaians and groups like OccupyGhana wey talk say if im no talk sorry, make President Nana Akufo-Addo sack am.

