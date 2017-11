Image copyright UNHCR Image example Cameroon refugee dem wey dey cross enter Cross River State Nigeria

UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR don join bodi with government for one southern Nigeria state to help up to five thousand refugee dem wey run comot from di katakata wey dey happen for southern Cameroon.

Di palava wey dey southern Cameroon get to do with di one wey government soldiers for di country dey arrest people inside di English speaking region wey wan break away go form dia own country.

According to wetin United Nations Agency talk, dem dey plan to register di 5,000 refugee dem, and say some more people fit even dey inside forests for Cameroon to try to cross border.

Dem dey also distribute materials like mattress, blanket, mosquito net, cooking material dem, with 40 heavy-heavy load wey get food for all di community dem.

Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example Boko Haram wahala don also scatter people for some parts of Cameroon. For dis camp for Kolofata, people dey share food wey International Red Cross Committee give

UNHCR, through one local partner - RHEMAcare International, join bodi with Cross River State Emergency Management Agency to provide help for di refugee dem.

Eric Shu wey be di head of RHEMAcare International talk say di UNHCR support help make di refugee find where to settle for five border town dem wey include Amana, di Ranch for Obanliku, Danare inside Boki, Ikom and Ajassor for Etung local government area.

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch say dem dey work with Nigeria government and other UN agency dem to prepare help for up to 40,000 people wey dey cross from Cameroon enter Nigeria.

Already, Nigeria and Cameroon get one big palava wey don make 2.5 million people to suffer because of Boko Haram riot for di Lake Chad region.

Dis one wey Cameroon refugee don begin run enter Nigeria go add to di headache wey international community get to solve di matter.

Baloch say dem dey fear say e fit pass 40,000 refugee wey go run enter Nigeria if di fight continue.