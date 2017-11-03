Image copyright Getty Images Image example Customer money fit hang if dem no get BVN

Nigerian banks dey get headache as di deadline wey Abuja High Court give customers to register dia Bank Verification Number (BVN) don land today.

Customers wey no get BVN fit lose dia money wey dey bank.

But according to di Daily Trust Newspaper, strong sign dey say Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) no go drag with commercial banks to do anything on top dis BVN palava.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele

Bank Verification Number na special number wey bank dey give person wey go make am easy to dey move money and e reduce mago-mago for bank.

Na for February 2014 government bin launch dis BVN program and December 2016 na di final registration but by September 2017, government talk say over 46 million bank accounts dey wey no get any BVN and na wetin make government carry di mata go court for 28 September.

Two weeks ago for 21 October, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba Igwe for Federal High Court Abuja agree with government make dem freeze accounts of people wey no get BVN.

Justice Igwe also talk say make di 19 Nigerian banks submit affidavit of disclosure before di court.

Inside dis freezing of money matter, person no go fit do any kain payment for bank or even do bank transfer.

Kelvin Prince na person wey dis BVN don catch

Nigerians wey dey live abroad na one of di people wey get plenty of dis accounts wey no get BVN.

Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) don talk say dis thing government wan do no good and e go affect over 15 million bank account.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, wey be di Senior Special Assistant to di President on top di mata of Nigerians wey dey live abroad don beg di Central Bank and Attorney General make dem give Nigerians abroad everything dem go need to get dia BVN so di money wey dey dia accounts no go freeze.

Dabiri-Erewa talk say, ''Na every year Nigerians wey dey live abroad dey send billions of US dollars back to Nigeria and na di highest for Africa. Dis money dey contribute to grow di country''.

"So na beg l dey beg CBN make dem check di wahala Nigerians wey dey live abroad dey get on top BVN registration and make CBN shift di deadline" Dabiri-Erewa talk.

One senior staff for CBN wey talk to Daily Trust Newspapers but no gree mention im name talk say CBN never give commercial banks fresh order on top accounts wey no get BVN and as things be, CBN no dey show any sign say e go do anything now-now.

But if CBN change mind and do complete u-turn tell bank make dem freeze accounts wey no get BVN, banks go get serious problems because cash go scarce.