Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria: Customs seize big, big cars for Lagos, 4 na bullet-proof

Di Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) don seize 51 big-big car wey dem see for inside one house for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Muhammad Uba Garba, Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) been follow Umar Shehu Elleman of BBC talk for Lagos.

Im say di total money for di cars be N1.76bn ($5m) if you join di 8 cars wey dem see for other place dem.

Image example Customs say nobody don come out to claim di vehicles

Di Custom officer say nobody don come out to say na im get di vehicles.

Mr Garba tell BBC say over 40 of di cars na 2017 model and na four of dem be bullet-proof.

Di kind cars wey dem seize na Prado Jeep, Land Cruiser Jeep, Lexus Jeep and those kind cars dem.

Dem arrest two men even as investigation dey continue to know if other people dey involved.

Di Nigeria Customs Service talk say if nobody show for di next 30 days to say na dem get di vehicles, e go become di property of di federal government of Nigeria be dat.