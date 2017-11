Image copyright Getty Images Image example Strike na big issue wey dey affect education for Africa

Teacher dem for Ghana don start nationwide strike.

Dem say dis strike na because government never pay dem dia salary complete.

BBC tori person, Thomas Naadi, talk say no teacher don show for inside di thirty eight public training colleges.

Im say dis strike go dey continue dey go and na because say government never pay teacher dia full salary.

Di money wey government dey owe di teacher dem na unto one new law for di country wey say teacher must get masters degree before dem fit work for training college.

But dat masters degree suppose give dem teacher extra money for dia salary plus even extra allowance wey government never pay dis year.

Di oga wey dey lead di teacher trainer association don talk say "dem no go gree o, dem no go gree."

Dem no go enter classroom until government pay dem dia salary.

Dis go be di second time di teacher dem go do strike after dem do one last because government no pay dem dia money.