Image copyright Getty Images Image example Malaria na one of di sickness wey dey kill people pass for Africa if dem no test person

Chairman for di Advisory board for di science prize for Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Professor Akpoveta Susu, talk say five winners don show for dis year.

Im say dem select di five winners from 27 oda people wey apply for di award.

Ikeoluwapo Ajayi, Ayodele Jegede plus Bidemi Yusuf join-hand win for dia research work, wey dem call, "Improving Home and Community Management of Malaria: Providing di Evidence Base."

Olugbenga Mokuola win for im own work, "Multifaceted Efforts at Malaria Control in Research: Management of Malaria of Various Grades."

Di number five winner, Chukwuma Agubata, collect winner for di work wey im call, "Novel Lipid Microparticles for Effective Delivery of Artemether Antimalarial Drug using a Locally-Sourced Irvingia Fat from Nuts of Irvingia Gabonensis var Excelsa (Ogbono)".

Skip Twitter post by @nigeriaLNG The joint winners will share the prize cash of $100,000. — Nigeria LNG (@nigeriaLNG) November 2, 2017

Di five scientist go share di money.

Susu wey talk for press conference say, "We know say e no easy to dey do scientific research for developing country dem like Nigeria, where things no too easy and e fit be challenge.

"We dey hope say di award go help give dem mind say make dem continue to dey do dia work to find answer to di palava wey we dey face everyday."

Dis year dem put eye for malaria but Susu talk say for 2018 dem go look power (electricity) things.