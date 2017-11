Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe wan fire Vice president

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Robert Mugabe talk say di vice president dey free to carry im supporters go join another party.

Zimbabwe long time leader, President Robert Mugabe, don threaten to sack im vice president- Emmerson Mnangagwa, as e be say plenty-plenty people don dey support am openly.

Recently, people wey support Mnangagwa shame the First Lady, Grace Mugabe, for one rally wey she go do for di second city of Bulawayo on Saturday. Di supporters begin hala "woo, wooo" give di First Lady.

President Mugabe wey vex full im belle talk say e no go tolerate di constant insult wey dey come from di vice president supporters again.

E draw ear give Mnangagwa and e followers say if dem no dey loyal, im go comot am from office.

Di 93-year-old president also talk say Mnangagwa dey free to take im supporters and form e own party.

Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters booed di First Lady for one rally wey she go.

BBC tory person for Harare, Shingai Nyoka, report say wetin happen dat Saturday, na di most open way wey show di war wey dey between Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe.

Many people been think say Mnangagwa fit take over from Mugabe while some other people now believe say dem fit appoint di First Lady as vice president take replace am.

Di woman wing of Zanu-PF party wey Grace Mugabe dey lead don dey push make dem amend di party constitution so dat one of di two deputies go be woman.

Di First Lady wan organize wetin she call "Super Sunday" rally with religious groups on Sunday 5th of November.