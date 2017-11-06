Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sergio Aguero don score goal pass any other player for im club

Premier League leader Manchester City just dey fire dey go as dem nack Arsenal 3-1 for Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne score di first goal with one low left-leg shot wey enter bottom corner, and then Sergio Aguero take penalty make am 2-0 after Nacho Monreal push Raheem Sterling from back.

Dis result mean say City don win 23 games for all competition and na 8 point separate dem and dia town rival Manchester United, wey dey second position.

Arsenal still never win any of di five big premier league team for inside away match, and dey no fit cope yesterday as Manchester City use attack finish dem.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hail im team because dem dey "amazing", as dem no let Arsenal to play di kind game wey dem like.

"We no fit deny say di last two month dey very good," Guardiola been talk. "We know say di match dey important and we prepare well-well for am."

Even though substitute Alexandre Lacazette enter di game later to score one goal for Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus make sure Gunners no go get chance to carry point comot, as im tap third goal inside net for City.

Arsenal no happy say referee been give penalty for di goal wey Sterling score and e be like Jesus and David Silva dey offside di third goal, but even people for social media talk say with everything wey happen for di game, Arsenal no suppose carry any point.

"E dey unfortunate say di game end di way e end," Arsene Wenger been talk. "You fit take am if to say City win am di normal way, but we no go gree for dis one."

If to say di Gunners no get Petr Cech wey save plenty shot for im team, dem for chop more goals for di game.