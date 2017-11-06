How Saraki and other African leaders dey 'hide money'

Image copyright Reuters Image example Bukola Saraki get company abroad wey im no tell government about

Di names of some top politicians from Nigeria to Liberia to Uganda dey inside new document wey show how rich people dey hide money for companies wey dey Cayman Islands.

Paradise Papers bi di name wey dem give leaked document wey show how 1% people for di world like Nigeria senate president Bukola Saraki, and Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, dey hide big money and avoid tax for inside foreign companies for Cayman Islands.

According to di Paradise Papers, Bukola Saraki wey bi third most powerful person for Nigeria, as im bi di Senate President, na also director and shareholder for one Tenia Ltd. wey dem register for Cayman Islands for April 2001. Di address wey dem put down for di company na 30, Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

But for im declaration of asset as Kwara State Governor for 2013, Mr Saraki no mention im Tenia Ltd. company wey im don start 2 years before.

For 2016, officials been get search warrant for di Victoria Island office as part di investigation on top charge say Mr Saraki lie for im declaration of assets. For June 2017, court for Nigeria free am from di charge.

Another person wey im name comot na Liberian president Johnson Sirleaf wey di papers show say im na director of one Bermuda company Songhai Financial Holdings Ltd. wey bi subsidiary of Databank Brokerage Ltd wey dey into fund management and investment. Ken Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta wey be Ghana finance minister, na co-founder of Databank and im follow Johnson Sirleaf bi director for Songhai Financial Holdings

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ellen Johnson Sirleaf na liberia president wey dey tell people say make dem no involve in corruption

Since 2008 José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos don dey office of Angola Minister of Petroleum and im name dey as one of di two people wey get control over one Medea Investments Limited company for Samoa.

Wetin be Paradise Papers?

Paradise Papers na di name wey dem give over 13.4 million documents wey leak comot from one law company wey bi Appleby.

Di documents expose how some rich people dey hide dia money for countries like Bermuda and Cayman Islands so dem no go pay tax.

Di record na like part 2 of di Panama Papers wey bi offshore document wey leak comot for 2016. Panama Papers and dis new Paradise Papers, na from investigation wey International Consortium of Investigative Journalists ICIJ and dia media partners dey do.

Top people for Africa inside Paradise Papers