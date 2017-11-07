Image example David Moyes do 11 years for Everton before im find job go Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland

David Moyes talk say im wan prove point and say "I'm dey hungry to do di right thing now" after dem appoint am as West Ham new manager.

Di former Everton and Manchester United oga go replace Slaven Bilic, wey dem sack on Monday after di club find demsef for relegation zone.

Moyes don dey find work since May, when im resign as Sunderland manager, after di club relegate to Championship.

David Sullivan wey bi joint chairman for West Ham say di 54-year-old from Scotland na "di man wey go turn things around".

"He don prove when im dey Everton say im get di quality and we feel say West Ham na di club wey David fit make di players do well."

Moyes say im no know any manager for football wey never get bad time.

"Na only for my last job, I feel say I no suppose take am and I no enjoy am. So, I dey hungry to do di right thing now"

How Moyes take perform as manager for di claubs wey im coach before

Wetin dey wait Moyes for West Ham?

Di Hammers dey 18th for premier league, after dem take only 9 points from 11 match.

Bilic spend £42m on top players dis summer - including striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City for £20m and former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen for £16m.

But na only 2 games dem don win dis season.

Moyes first game as manager go be against Watford on 19 November, then dem go host Leicester City for dia own stadium and then go Goodison Park to face Moyes former club Everton.

Di hard match na for December when dem go play Manchester City wey dey top league, Chelsea and Arsenal go dey wait dem.

Later in di month, di Hammers travel to face di Gunners in di Carabao Cup quarter-finals.