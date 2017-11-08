Image copyright SHABANI NASIBU Image example Doctors dey try save live of di children wey wound

At least six school children don die and more than twenty don injure for inside explosion for Kihinga primary school for north-west Tanzania, according to witness report.

Di school pickin dem bin die when one thing wey dem dey take play explode.

Di school dey Kagera town wey dey close to border with Burundi.

Hospital doctor Maria Goreth Fredricks tell di BBC say 25 people dey hospital for treatment, but three children don die join di ones wey die before.

Image example Kagera na town wey near Burundi

Di police commander for Kagera region where di school dey, Augustine Orome don confirm say di bomb blast happen, and dem don send security detective go di school where e happen.

Leonard Mubali of BBC for Tanzania report say di thing wey explode fit be grenade. Im talk say dat area na where refugee from Burundi dey dey and some of dem be former soldiers, wey fit don abandon weapon for di area.

Mubali also say di region na where people dey use carry weapons pass go other place and e dey normal for people to see weapon anyhow.