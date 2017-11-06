Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example President Pierre Nkurunziza talk say dis new law go make people stop to dey do bad bad things for Burundi.

For May 2017, BBC bin report say Burundi government give men and women wey dey live together for di East African country until di end of dis year 2017 make dem legalize dia relationship. Di government bin tell di couples make dem go marry for church or for state registry.

Di President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza bin say di new law go protect women and make sure say people no dey do immoral things. But some people feel say dis new marriage law no get respect for dia religion and culture.

November don reach now and government still dey sound warning give all di unmarried couples for di country say dem fit face legal kwanta if dem no obey.

Di government feel say if marriage dey recognized for law, e go protect women and children from inheritance palava.

Burundi get plenty Muslims but dis law go only allow one man register one woman and some women no like dis one at all.

Some people sef dey complain say dem no get money to marry because of di plenty money wey families dey collect for bride price.

E never dey too clear how government go catch di people wey no gree marry but one farmer wey im name na Pierre tell AFP tori people say local authorities dey threaten im and im partner say dem go land dem fine and any pickin wey dem get no go fit enjoy free education and treatment for hospital.

Martin Nivyabandi wey be Human Rights Minister tell tori people say those wey no respect dis law go fit face court charge wey go carry dem go jail.

Upon all dis things, government still dey talk say if dem register marriages, e go reduce illegal relationship, help government know how many people dey di country come still reduce population join.