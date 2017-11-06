Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example President Sirleaf don finish her term and di election na to choose who go replace am

With just one day notice, Liberia Supreme Court don say make dem match break for di second round presidential election because of allegations of "Mago-mago."

Dem say di election no fit happen until di electoral commission don "quick quick investigate di matter.

Image copyright ZOOM DOSSO/Getty Images Image example George Weah don contest for president three time before and im compete against President Johnson-Sirleaf for 2005

Na Liberty Party Charles Brumskine make di allegation, im carry third for di original vote.

Dem never announce any new date for di election wey for happen for 7 November.

Image copyright John Moore/Getty Images Image example Joseph Boakai na di current vice president of Liberia

Na former football star George Weah carry di most vote for di first round but im no get enough to win am straight. Im suppose contest for di second round with Vice-President Joseph Boakai, wey carry second.

Di winner go replace Nobel Prize winner President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa first elected woman head of state.