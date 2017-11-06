Liberia election: Supreme Court don suspend second round
With just one day notice, Liberia Supreme Court don say make dem match break for di second round presidential election because of allegations of "Mago-mago."
Dem say di election no fit happen until di electoral commission don "quick quick investigate di matter.
Na Liberty Party Charles Brumskine make di allegation, im carry third for di original vote.
Dem never announce any new date for di election wey for happen for 7 November.
Na former football star George Weah carry di most vote for di first round but im no get enough to win am straight. Im suppose contest for di second round with Vice-President Joseph Boakai, wey carry second.
Di winner go replace Nobel Prize winner President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa first elected woman head of state.