Art X Lagos: West Africa turn-up to see art matter
Dis na some of di correct photo of people plus art matter from Art X Lagos wey different art people come show dia hustle
-
BBC
Olumide Onadipe - Intersections
-
BBC
One person dey carry eye look picture for Signature Beyond
-
BBC
Rahima Gambo bin call her work 'Education dey Forbidden'
-
BBC
Some of di artwork dey look as young people dey try understand world matter like dis one for MAD Galleries
-
BBC
Some artwork cover of Fela wey artist Lemi Ghariowku join dey wall for Art X Lagos
-
BBC
Dis one na 'Seven Wooden Structures' by Ben Enwonwu MBE
-
BBC
Another artwork by Olumide Onadipe wey im call 'Dreamer'
-
BBC
Dis na Yinka Shonibare MBE work wey im call 'Self Portrait (after Warhol) 4'
-
BBC
Artist Babajide Olatunji dey stand for di front of im work wey be 'Tribal Mark series'
Image gallery
See as Kenya election happen...again
- 26 October 2017
Image gallery
Nigeria: Fashion people dey turn-up for Lagos
- 25 October 2017
Image gallery
Kenya election: Protests for pictures
- 24 October 2017