Art X Lagos: West Africa turn-up to see art matter

  • 6 November 2017

Dis na some of di correct photo of people plus art matter from Art X Lagos wey different art people come show dia hustle

    Olumide Onadipe - Intersections

    One person dey carry eye look picture for Signature Beyond

    Rahima Gambo bin call her work 'Education dey Forbidden'

    Some of di artwork dey look as young people dey try understand world matter like dis one for MAD Galleries

    Some artwork cover of Fela wey artist Lemi Ghariowku join dey wall for Art X Lagos

    Dis one na 'Seven Wooden Structures' by Ben Enwonwu MBE

    Another artwork by Olumide Onadipe wey im call 'Dreamer'

    Dis na Yinka Shonibare MBE work wey im call 'Self Portrait (after Warhol) 4'

    Artist Babajide Olatunji dey stand for di front of im work wey be 'Tribal Mark series'