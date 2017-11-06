Image example Nigerian musician Olamide go collabo with other Nigerian artist dem like Reminisce, Timaya, Phyno and Tiwa Savage for new album

Nigeria musician Olamide Adedeji aka Baddosneh don talk say im go drop im latest album.

Na for Instagram im talk dis one.

Dis new album wey im talk say go drop for 17 November get 17 songs inside.

Fans don already enter social media dey jollificate before di full album drop.

At this stage, I don't care if he calms down or not. @olamide_YBNL is proved to us all he knows his craft well. 16new songs off the album. — Director D. (@dijiaderoGBA) November 6, 2017

But di koko be say no be just di tori of di new album but Olamide talk say na just 48 hours wey im use to do di album.

As in two days!

For di new album other Nigerian artist dem like Reminisce, Timaya, Phyno and Tiwa Savage go show for inside.