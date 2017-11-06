Lagos Nawa: Olamide 7th studio album go soon drop
- 6 November 2017
Nigeria musician Olamide Adedeji aka Baddosneh don talk say im go drop im latest album.
Na for Instagram im talk dis one.
#LagosNawa made under 48hrs with @youngjonn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 out 17-11-17 ... save the date ✌🏾 #WobeySound
A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on
End of Instagram post by baddosneh
Dis new album wey im talk say go drop for 17 November get 17 songs inside.
#LagosNawa track list - God bless @youngjonn- art by @mojarzido
A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on
End of Instagram post 2 by baddosneh
Fans don already enter social media dey jollificate before di full album drop.
At this stage, I don't care if he calms down or not. @olamide_YBNL is proved to us all he knows his craft well. 16new songs off the album.— Director D. (@dijiaderoGBA) November 6, 2017
End of Twitter post by @dijiaderoGBA
You inspire me brother @olamide_YBNL 7th studio album LAGOS NAWA 🙏🏽🔥 https://t.co/j4EUToscXq— ECHOLAC (@ZoRoSwaGBaG) November 6, 2017
End of Twitter post by @ZoRoSwaGBaG
But di koko be say no be just di tori of di new album but Olamide talk say na just 48 hours wey im use to do di album.
As in two days!
For di new album other Nigerian artist dem like Reminisce, Timaya, Phyno and Tiwa Savage go show for inside.