Image copyright ALBERTO PIZZOLI Image example Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama don talk say di new Digital Addressing System wey di Nana Akufo-Addo government just launch na embarrassment.

According to Ghana tori people myjoyonline, Mahama say im no understand why di President go launch Google GPS system wey suppose dey free for everybody wey already get mobile phone and say na Ghana do am.

"Why you go carry plenty embarrassment on top di head of di president?'' John Drahama talk.

''How you bring a whole president launch system wey don dey already, that na 419".

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA Image example Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launch di Ghana Post GPS software for October wey be part of government promise to grow Ghana economy.

Na Vokakom do di project and e cost dem $2.5 million.

But many people and computer experts wey don use di software don talk say e go hard person to find dia digital address if dem no get internet but for something wey suppose no need internet.

Mr Mahama dey talk dis talk when im dey address im National Democratic Congress (NDC ) party members for Cape Coast, Ghana.

Mahama add say, since im comot from office, im no carry im mouth put on top di work President Akufo-Addo dey try do.

''But as things be so, di honeymoon for government don finish, di president suppose show say im dey serious to fight corruption and im fit start with dis $2.5 million digital addressing system wey be wayo.''