Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example So called Islamic State bin say na dem do one attack wey happen recently for Nigeria

Four female suicide bombers don blow demself scatter for Maiduguri, north-east Nigeria.

So far, di tori be say na only di bombers die, but other people wound for di attack.

Di Police Public Relations Officer for di state, Victor Isuku, wey confirm wetin happen to News Agency of Nigeria, say e happen for Tomsu Ngamdu community wey dey near Maiduguri.

Im say one of di suicide bombers blow her bomb near one military checkpoint, while another suicide bomber blow her own for one Civilian Joint Task Force checkpoint. Na there she die, come wound people wey stand near di place.

Oga Isuku say security shoot two other suicide bombers before dem fit blow di bomb wey hide for dia body.

All dis one add to another attack wey bin happen for Gulak community for Adamawa State, wey dey nearby. E force many people to run comot for di area.

E never clear how many people die for dis attack, but people wey dey di area say di fight heavy well well.