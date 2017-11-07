Image copyright Kevin Winter Image example 'Brothers' Will Smith and Tyrese Gibson

E dey sweet to get special friends wey dey run things on another level.

Dis na something wey US musician and actor Tyrese Gibson dey experience after im announce say im friend, US celebrity Will Smith give am $5 million.

Di money na to help Tyrese wey dey drag pickin with im former wife.

Di 38-year-old singer and actor dey court dey fight serious war with Norma Mitchell Gibson, im former wife on top dia 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

Di Fast And The Furious star talk say: 'My wife don dey keep di news away from me because I dey busy with my lawyers since morning, but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just send us 5 million dollars, make we take manage.'

'You people (Will and Jada Pinkett Smith) don tell me say make l carry myself comot from internet, now that l fit pay di lawyers wey dey fight for my pickin, l go hear una.

'Di family of Smith don always represent wen e concern di family of di Gibson's, Uncle Will na real uncle you be.'

Tyrese don blast im friends wey im feel say betray am wen im need dem

Tyrese no fit work after im former wife carry am go court go say im dey beat dia pickin.

Di singer don complain for social media say di money im dey pay for lawyers plenty, im say, 'I dey pay $13,000 per month, wetin again you wan collect from me?'

And im also talk how e no happy say im 'millionaire' and billionaire' friends no come together, help am wen im need dem.

Norma Gibson bin accuse Tyrese before say him dey commit child abuse, after im beat di only child wey dem born together more than once.

Tyrese don deny wetin she talk and Los Angeles County of Department of Children and Family Services don investigate di mata.

Tyrese and im former wife Norma Gibson no dey see eye to eye at all according to di singer

Di LA authorities close di case after and free Tyrese from any charge.

Tyrese don claim say im former wife begin give am trouble after im remarry.

E don reach almost two months wey im never see im daughter Shayla and im wan make court settle di mata asap.