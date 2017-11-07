E be like say na to act be di next hustle for musician dem as Chidinma Ekile aka Chidinma go enter do film join.
Di Nigerian musician wey win Project Fame competition for 2010 go be one of di main actor for dis new film.
Na correct Nigeria director Kunle Afolayan dey arrange di film and di name go be 'Di Bridge.'
Na im even carry di tori put for Instagram.
The Second official poster of The Bridge Obadare, a Yoruba prince and Stella, a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family are a couple whose relationship is threatened by tribal prejudice and parental plans for each's life. When the couple secretly weds against their parents' wishes, the consequence shakes the very foundation and sustenance of both families. We are most delighted to announce the official poster release for the most anticipated film of this Christmas season, The Bridge, produced by Lasun Ray and directed by Kunle Afolayan. The Bridge boasts of a galaxy of veteran and contemporary stars such as Demola Adedoyin, Chidinma Ekile, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Lere Paimo Wole Olowomojuore, Lanre Hassan, Jimoh Aliu, Mama Ray-Eyiwumi. Excitedly, this is Chidinma Ekile’s feature film debut. The Bridge will be in cinemas nationwide from the 8th of December 2017. @chidinmaekile @lasunrayactor @demola.adedoyin @tinamba1 @kenerics @realzackorji @bintaayomogaji @sodiqadebayo @adebayo.salami @silverbirdfilmdistribution
Kunle Afolayan don do film dem like Phone Swap, The Figurine: Araromire plus October 1.
For inside Di Bridge, Chidinma go act as Stella, wey be young lady from better Igbo family wey dey in love with Obadare (na actor Demola Adedoyin go do dis one) wey be Yoruba prince.
But di wahala come be say because dem no come from di same tribe, dia parents no wan gree say dem dey in love.
Tori come say dey go use corner-corner to marry, even as dia mama and papa no gree.
Other people wey put hand inside di film na filmmaker Lasun Ray-Eyiwumi.
Some of di other actors wey go show inside film be Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami plus Lanre Hassan.
Di Bridge suppose enter inside cinema from December 8.