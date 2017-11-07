Image example Chidinma show for BBC Radio 1Xtra wey DJ Edu dey host

E be like say na to act be di next hustle for musician dem as Chidinma Ekile aka Chidinma go enter do film join.

Di Nigerian musician wey win Project Fame competition for 2010 go be one of di main actor for dis new film.

Na correct Nigeria director Kunle Afolayan dey arrange di film and di name go be 'Di Bridge.'

Na im even carry di tori put for Instagram.

Kunle Afolayan don do film dem like Phone Swap, The Figurine: Araromire plus October 1.

For inside Di Bridge, Chidinma go act as Stella, wey be young lady from better Igbo family wey dey in love with Obadare (na actor Demola Adedoyin go do dis one) wey be Yoruba prince.

But di wahala come be say because dem no come from di same tribe, dia parents no wan gree say dem dey in love.

Tori come say dey go use corner-corner to marry, even as dia mama and papa no gree.

Other people wey put hand inside di film na filmmaker Lasun Ray-Eyiwumi.

Some of di other actors wey go show inside film be Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami plus Lanre Hassan.

Di Bridge suppose enter inside cinema from December 8.