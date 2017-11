Image copyright YANICK FOLLY Image example Government say people fit protest now on weekdays

Plenty opposition members wey reach thousands don do protests for streets inside Togo, as dem continue dia demonstrations against di government.

On Monday, di government bin announce di creation of one national dialogue and also release more than forty people wey dem bin arrest for recent protests.

Di people wey dey protest say dem want political change, and some dey even ask make President Faure Gnassingbe waka. Im family don dey rule di country for 50 years now.

For Sokode wey be di area wey di leader of di opposition leg strong well well, security scatter people wey dey protest.

Di government bin wan do wetin go sweet people mind, as dem bin release di 42 people wey dem arrest for protest wey happen for September, come also drop case of 'destroying property' against di opposition leader Jean Pierre Fabre. Dem take di decision hours before di protest by opposition start again on Tuesday.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Opposition don dey protest since August for Togo

People wey dey protest want make di country return to di original 1992 Constitution wey say na two five-year terms presidents go do, as well as two-round voting system.

Di government bin gree after dem talk with di people wey dey protest to ensure dia own security as dem want make dem cooperate with di police during di protests wey dem do on Tuesday, and di ones wey go happen on Wednesday and Thursday.

Government also say dem want dialogue, but opposition say dem say dem never ready to siddon with authorities.

Last week, di government bin say people fit begin to dey protest on weekdays, dem also invite civil society groups to observe di protest including as dem take withdraw security officers wey no wear uniform.