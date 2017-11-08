Somalia talk say dem don win al-Shabab

Image copyright AFP Image example Al-Shabab na group wey dey part of al-Qaeda and dem dey fight to comot di Somalia government

Somalia talk say dem don win di military war against di militant Islamist al-Shabab.

Di information minister for Somalia, Abdirahman Osman tell BBC Newsday say very soon dem go defeat di group finish.

African Union bin announce say dem go start to dey comot dia soldiers from di country small-small and in two years time, everybody go don clear from dia.

Di first group of one thousand soldiers go comot by di end of di year.

Mr Osman talk say di truck bombing wey happen for Mogadishu for October wey almost 400 people bin die no disturb di plan to comot di soldiers from di country.