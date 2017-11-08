Image copyright Getty Images Image example If di election dey successful, e go become di first time in 70 years wey one elected president go transfer power give another elected president for Liberia

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf don open mouth talk her mind for di first time about how she see di delay on top di country second round presidential election.

Di country Supreme Court pass order on Monday 6 November say make di National Electoral Commission delay di Tuesday 7 November election until further notice.

So President Sirleaf do broadcast for di whole country when she provoke say "democracy for her country dey under threat and attack" as some political party dem dey accuse di electoral commission say dem play wayo.

She dey vex say wetin dey happen don delay wetin suppose be smooth transfer of power to di person wey go succeed her after 12 years wey she don win election 2 times to become president.

Tori be say nobody from di 20 presidential candidates wey contest di 10 October 2017 Presidential Election fit get more than di 50% wey Constitution say dem need to win di first round vote.

Image copyright Reuters/ EPA Image example Former football star George Weah (left) and Vice-President Joseph Boakai suppose face each other for di second round

Di second round wey be di run-off election wey suppose happen on 7 November between di former football star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai get K-leg because Liberty Party candidate Charles Brumskine wey be di candidate wey carry third for di first round, complain give court say wayo dey for di election.

So di Supreme Court say di election no fit happen until di electoral commission don "quick quick investigate di matter.

"…now our country respect dey under threat," "accuse, hate speech, and backward language na im don become how people dey see wetin suppose be proud moment inside our history," President Sirleaf talk for di address wey she read out on top public radio across di country on Tuesday 7 November.

She bin dey refer to candidates wey dey badmouth di election, including her own Vice President Joseph Boakai wey accuse her say she dey put hand to disturb di election - dat one sef don cause quarrel between Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and di man wey fit succeed her.