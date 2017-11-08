Nigeria: Buhari wan know wetin kill 50 pickin dem for Jigawa

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don order di health ministry say make dem find wetin dey cause make children dey die for Jigawa state.

Tori wey dey ground be say e don reach like 50 pickin dem wey one strange disease don kill for Gidan Dugus village, wey dey Wangara district for di state.

Authorities still never understand wetin dey cause am, how di thing dey spread or how dem fit stop am.

Di president say make Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, use all di power wey government get to torchlight di mata.

Confusion don enter everybodi for Gidan Dugus on top di strange disease wey nobody understand.

One papa, Haladu Usman, wey seven of im pickin don die tell tori people say im don lose three boys and four girls inside 14 days.

President Buhari talk say government go provide support wey people need to make sure say di disease no spread again.