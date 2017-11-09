World Prison record: Women prisoners don double

Image copyright Reuters Image example Institute for Criminal Policy Research don talk say di latest report on top di number of women and girls wey dey Prison na cause for concern.

Di number of Women prisoners around di world don increase by more than half since year 2000, according to di new report.

Na Institute for Criminal Policy Research for Birkbeck for University of London talk on Thursday say more than 714,000 women and girls na im dey inside prison around di world.

Dis new report dey come from di number four World Female Imprisonment List wey Roy Walmsley announce on Thursday 9 November 2017.

Di breakdown for dis report show say ni number of women and girls don grow faster pass ni number of men and boys wey dey prison since around the year 2000.

Di report show say even as di number of women and girls inside prison don increase by more than 50% di male population don increase by around 20%.

Top list of country dem wey get women and girls Prisoners pass

US211,870

CHINA107,131

RUSSIA48,478

BRAZIL44,700

INDIA41,119

MEXICO17,834

PHILIPPINES 12,658

VIETNAM 11,644

INDONESIA 11,465

MEXICO 10,832

MYANMAR 9,807

TURKEY 9,708

For di past two years since dem announce di last list, ni number of women and girls for Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines and Turkey don rise sharply even as di number don reduce well-well for Mexico, Russia Thailand and Vietnam.

From di list, America and China get di highest number of women and girls wey dey Prison.

Where Africa dey for dis list?

Upon all di number wey we call, women and girls make up 7% of di total number of people wey dey prison for di world.

For Africa, na only 3% of women and girls for di whole continent na im dey inside prison.

South Sudan dey lead with 11% of dia total population.

Wetin di report mean?

Catherine Heard wey be Director of Institute for Criminal Policy Research for di World Prison Research Programme, talk say di latest report on top di number of women and girls wey dey prison na cause for concern.

Catherine say dis matter dey happen for every continent, even for both developed and less developed countries.

Women and girls inside prison dey in danger because dem fit be victim of crime and abuse, di director talk.

She say make governments and prison administrations dey ask questions about wetin dey for dis data and how dem fit address dem.