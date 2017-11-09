Image copyright AFP Image example Security dey high for di English-speaking regions of Cameroon

Authorities for Cameroon don say make people no waka between 10pm for night go reach 5am for morning for inside di Bamenda region of di country.

Na di senior divisional officer for di region sign one administrative order wey bring dis curfew wey go last from 8th November go reach 23rd for di same month.

Dis one na after people kill two paramilitary police officers (gendarme) for dis Bamenda region, wey dey di English-speaking part of di country.

According to wetin AFP tori people carry, Information Minister for Cameroon Issa Tchroma say na people wey dey ginger for dia own country kill di two officers.

Im say people wey kill di officers carry gun wey army dey take fight war and say dem also run with di guns of di officers wey dem kill.

On Monday, dem bin kill another paramilitary police officer for Jakiri town wey dey nearby.

People for di English-speaking region of Cameroon don dey ginger for months now, say dem want dia own country.

Di government say dem must restore law and order, and for October dem bin send plenty security go di area after big protests bin happen for di English-speaking regions of di country.