Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Yemen port wey rebel hold for Hodeidana na important place wey UN dey take carry aid enter di country

Yemen go face di biggest famine for di world wey go affect millions of victims if dem no start to dey send aid go di country.

Mark Lowcock, wey be UN Under-Secretary General for humanitarian affairs, say make Saudi Arabia and other countries wey dey follow fight Yemen comot di ban wey dem put on top di country wey war don scatter.

On Monday, di Saudi coalition block every where to take enter Yemen after Houthi rebels fire missile go Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia say di ban dey necessary because Iran dey send weapon give di rebels for Yemen.

But Iran don say dem no get anything to do with di Houthi rebels wey don dey fight Saudi-led coalition since 2015

Mr Lowcock been talk on Wednesday after im informate di UN Security Council wetin dey for di mata.

"I don tell di council say unless dem comot di sanctions ….famine go dey for Yemen".

"E go be di largest famine wey di world go see for many years wey go affect millions of victims."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Almost one million people na im cholera dey affect for Yemen

Di Red Cross sef don come out to say dem suppose ship chlorine tablets enter Yemen to fight di cholera wey don affect more than 900,000 people but di sanction don block am.

Di UN say seven million Yemenis go soon suffer serious famine.

Di country dey rely on import for almost everything people need to survive, but now even food, fuel or medicine not fit enter di country.

More than 8,670 people don die and 49,960 injure for air strikes and fight-fight for ground since di coalition enter di Yemen civil war for March 2015.