Egypt: Guest shoot husband for bachelor party

Image copyright Getty Images Image example To dey shoot gun for air dey popular for Middle East well-well

One man for Egypt don get serious injury for im bachelor party after bullet hit am for di jollificate wey dem dey do.

Di man, wey dey marry di next day, suffer serious injury for im private part, leg and hand. E don dey collect treatment for hospital.

Osman al-Alsaied, 28, been dey enjoy im last night as bachelor wen dem fire gun by mistake.

Police say di 26 year old man wey fire di gun no dey careful when im shoot and im come run comot di place after but dem don arrest am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wedding celebrations for Egypt dey very lively

People don react on top di matter for social media, many people want make dem ban di tradition of shooting gun for public celebrations.

"If you do dis when you dey happy wetin go happen when you dey vex?" na wetin one person for Twitter ask.

Dis kain thing bin happen before for one wedding for Egypt last month.

For dat one, di guest wound well-well and na surgery dem do am for hospital after bullet hit am for leg by mistake.