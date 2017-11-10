Chile say make Mike Tyson no enter dia country

Image copyright Getty Images

Chile no gree make former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson enter dia country because of im criminal record.

Chile media report say Tyson been plan to come attend one awards ceremony for Santiago.

But immigration police turn am back, put am for plane wey go carry am go back to America.

Police for Santiago airport talk say dem deport Tyson because e "no follow di immigration law".

Di immigration police talk say:

"After we finish review of Tyson record, and as e be according to di immigration law, all foreigners wey court don convict or wey don go court for any crime, fit no get di right to enter di country."

Image copyright Investigative police of Chile Image example Two agents for di investigative police for Santiago airport inside Chile escort Mike Tyson on top say e no follow immigration law.

Mike Tyson wey be two-time champion don serve three years of six-year sentence wey dem give am for 1992 on top say e rape one teenage beauty-pageant contestant.

Di 51-year-old American, become di youngest world heavyweight champion, for di age of 20, wen e beat Trevor Berbick for 1986.

For 2013, dem stop Tyson make e no enter UK because of im before convictions.