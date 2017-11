Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem shame Grace Mugabe when she dey give speech for Zanu-PF rally

Four people wey dem accuse say shame First Lady Grace Mugabe dey face charge say dem no respect di president authority.

Dem arrest dem for one rally for Bulawayo where Mrs Mugabe been dey talk on Saturday, na wetin wey Herald newspaper reports.

Dem don release dem on bail but dem never talk anything about di charges.

Di shame-shame happen between di rival factions of governing Zanu-PF party wey go succeed President Robert Mugabe.

Mrs Mugabe dey lead one side, while former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa dey lead di other.

Dem sack Mnangagwa two days ago and im don run go South Africa.

Di three men and one woman dem don free on bail for $50 each but dem don ban dem say make dem no dey attend presidential rally for di capital Harare again.