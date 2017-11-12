Libya: UN dey remove refugees enter Niger

Image copyright AFP Image example Thousands of migrants dey try each year to cross di Mediterranean so dat dem go reach Europe; dem rescue dis ones near Libya

United Nations (UN) don carry di first group of 25 refugees wey dey for "very dangerous situation" for Libya, go Niger.

Di UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) say among di refugees, 15 na women, six na men and four na children. Dem come from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Tori be say di authorities go first put dem for one guesthouse wey dey Naimey, until dem don process dia resettlement applications finish.

Vincent Cochetel, wey be di UNHCR Special Envoy for di Central Mediterranean Situation, talk for statement say:

"We dey hope say we go fit do more evacuation very soon. But we no go fit carry plenty refugees at once as long as country wey go help dem resettlement no too dey. I dey repeat di High Commissioner urgent call for 40,000 places along di route wey lead to di Central Mediterranean Sea."

Mr Cochetel also repeat UNHCR word say make dey "create more regular and safe ways for refugees to find safety and international protection," as solution to stop dem not to waka enter di "dangerous journey across di Sahara Desert and di Mediterranean Sea."

For September, na im UNHCR bin raise alarm for urgent help on top 40,000 resettlement places for refugees wey dey stranded for 15 countries along di Central Mediterranean route wey migrant dey pass well-well.

Dem say since di beginning of di year, na only 6,700 places na im dem don fit provide.

As UN dey comot dis refugees from Libya, dem say dis one suppose make am dey easy for countries wey wan help or resettle dem to look dia case.

Some countries don dey respond to dis latest word. Na last month France say dem go open centres for Niger and Chad to help stop di illegal immigration palava.

So far for dis year, more than 152,000 people na im don try di dangerous journey across di Mediterranean to go Europe, and nearly 3,000 na im don die on top - dis na according to fresh UN information.