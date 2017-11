Nigeria: Simi na Songwriter of di Year

Image example Simi start her career as gospel singer

Nigerian singer Simi na one of those wey win big for di All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA); as songwriter of di year.

E never tay after she win na im Simi tell BBC News Pidgin say na excitement full her bodi.

"I just dey happy say dem dey recognise dis kain thing (song-writing)...I dey very grateful," na wetin she talk.

Di artiste wey her real name na Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye add say Africa music industry don dey mature, and no be everybodi wey dey sing song, need to write song: "if you be singer and you no too strong for writing, no let am bring you down."

"But also if you be writer wey wan improve on yourself… di more you do something, di more di thing go dey your hand."

Di 29-year-old singer and producer wey start her career as gospel artiste join other stars from across Africa for di event.

Who else win for AFRIMA 2017?