Image copyright GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images Image example Davido don dey get police palava for Nigeria for di past few weeks

Nigerian musician Davido don get early Christmas present, all di way from London; im win di 'Best African Artist 2017' for di MTV Europe Music Awards.

Davido, wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke beat im long-time rival Wizkid, and other stars wey dem nominate for di Best African Artist list, including; Tekno, Babes Wodumo, C4 Pedro, Nyashinki and Nasty C.

But Davido no dey ground for di SSE Arena for Wembley, United Kingdom to collect im award. Instead, im show for social media celebrate am well-well.

Dis year na like sugarcane and pepper for di singer.

Di ogbonge songs wey Davido don sing like 'If' and 'Fall' don carry am reach another level for Nigeria and the rest of di world wey im never see before.

But as im dey popular dey go, na so-so palava dey follow am left, right and centre.

First, Sophia Momodu, di mama of Davido first pickin begin fight am for social media for January dis year on top dia daughter, Imade, wey dem dey drag.

Davido palava enter gear five wen one of im friend, Mr Tagbo Umeike, die, after im dey jollificate for club with Davido and friends for October.

Dis matter wan put Davido for serious wahala with police wey dey investigate am.

With dis tear-rubber MTV award, di closing ceremony of im popular "30 Billion Africa Tour" for Lagos and di release of im new song, 'FIA', plenty tori people feel say no be lie say Davido don take control of im career.