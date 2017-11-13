DR Congo: 33 die for train accident

Image copyright NUMBI MATHYS Image example Di 2014 crash for Katanga province bin kill 74, injure 163; dat time, International Red Cross say bodi wey dem bury reach 200.

Authorities dey try rescue people and see how many don injure, after train wey bin dey transport 13 oil tankers get accident for Lualaba province.

UN radio Opaki talk say na 33 people die, while Minister of Mines for Lualaba wey be Jean_Marie Tshizainga, tell AFP say eight people die but "di number fit dey higher."

So far, nobodi fit talk how many people injure for inside di fire.

One senior oga for di country national railway company, Sylvestre IIunga IIukamba, say di people wey die inside di train be "illegal" travellers as di train no bin suppose carry passengers.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Tori be say government investment for train transportation dey very low; dis na people wey dey travel for Kinshasa, on November 2008

Di train bin dey travel from di country second biggest city Lubumbashi, to Luena, when di accident happen as di train bin try climb hill near Lubudi station.

Na so di train enter big hole, catch fire.

Plenty train don crash for di country before-before. For April, 2014, one wey dey carry load, miss road kill plenty people.

Another one happen for July 1987 near Zambia border; dat time na 150 people die after di train crash enter truck.