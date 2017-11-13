Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Many people chook eye for inside di tori wey dey on since 2012

Popular Tanzania actress Elizabeth Michael a.k.a Lulu dey go jail because she no know kill her boyfriend, Steven Kanumba.

Steven Kanumba na popular former movie star wey people love well well and sabi as The Great.

Tori be say im die for early morning April 2012 after im fall for im bedroom.

Di actress wey people sabi as Lulu gree say she quarrel with Kanumba, push am too but she no gree say she cause am to die.

But according to di judgement, evidence show say she cause 'The Great' death even though she no mean am.

Investigation show say na head injury cause Kanumba death.

Lulu talk say Kanumba dey beat am and also dey high for di time di incident happen.

Lulu wey be 22 years old now na underage at di time wey di thing happen but di judge talk say she behave like adult as im sentence her to two years.

Dis case generate many interest for Tanzania and people been dey follow di tori well well.

Michael be pickin wen she start to dey act win Best Actress award for Zanzibar International Film Festival.

Her 2015 film ''Mapenzi Ya Mungu'' (God Love) dey nomination for 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.