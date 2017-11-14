Nigeria: 'Lagos don force 30,000 comot house'

Image copyright Amnesty International Image example Florence Keyimo, dey where her house bin dey before for Otodo-Gbame; she say she never see her husband since dem pursue dem from house on 9 November 2016

Government for Lagos State, Nigeria don drive reach 30,000 people comot where dem bin dey stay, and dem use force sotay 11 people die; na human rights group Amnesty International talk am.

Na for inside report wey dem call The Human Cost of a Megacity: Forced Evictions of the Urban Poor in Lagos, n aim di group point hand blame Lagos say di people die because dem dey run from shoot-shoot and houses wey dey burn - na so dem run enter water, drown.

To force person comot where de dey stay na "forced eviction."

Amnesty International say dis plenty of dis forced evictions don dey happen for Otodo-Gbame and Ilubirin communities dem since March 2016.

Dem speak with 97 evicted people, and one of dem na Celestine Ahinsu.

'We begin see dead bodi dey float'

Mr Ahinsu talk about wetin happen as government bin pursue people from Otodo-Gbame: "After some days pass, we begin see dead bodi dey float. I see three. One man with bag, and pregnant woman wey carry baby for her back. Young people for area bring di bodis dem from di water. Di pregnant woman family people come collect dia bodis."

Tori be say some people for Otode Gbame community don form demself into group and as one year don pass since dem no get house, dem go protest di forced eviction for where Lagos State government dia offices dey for Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday 15 November.

Osai Ojigho, wey be Amnesty International Nigeria Country Director say Nigeria dey do stubborn-head with dis forced evictions, because dia way no dey follow international law.

"People wey dey live for waterside dey catch fish, and na dis waterside dem dey use as house, as work and to survive."

Im add say "Lagos State must stop dis attacks dem on top poor communities wey dem dey punish because di State no plan how to build area well-well."