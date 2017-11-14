Kenya Supreme Court don begin hear three petitions wey dey challenge di October 26 repeat presidential election wey President Uhuru Kenyatta bin win.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Raila Odinga supporters don say election officials dey favour di ruling party.

Security tight well-well, as di three cases wey dey ground na one from former lawmaker, and two from civil society organisations dem.

Na dis same court make history for Africa when dem cancel presidential election on September 1; di tori make everybodi for world put ear and eye on top Kenya.

BBC tori person Anthony Irungu say two of di cases want make dem cancel Mr Uhuru Kenyatta victory, while one case dey against di leaders of di opposition parties wey be National Super Alliance (NASA).

Di civil society group wey carry case come want make NASA big-big oga dem including Raila Odinga answer to di court - dem dey accuse NASA say dem push plenty country people make dem no vote. Dem dey also ask di court say make dem no allow Mr Odinga enter public office because dem get hand for di fight-fight wey happen after court bin cancel di August 8 election.

Kenya Election: Supreme Court no fit decide

Wetin dey happen be say di court get seven days remaining, to hear some of di petitions, as di deadline go pass on midnight for November 20.

Di court never meet since di day before last month's election; dem cancel di hearing because enough judges no show to allow di court to make decision wey go dey legal.