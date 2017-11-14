Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go begin im south east visit for Ebonyi state

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey visit di south east region of Nigeria for di first since 2015 when im siddon inside office as president.

Ebonyi state na di first bus-stop for di presidential team, before dem go enter other states wey include Anambra for dis two-day visit.

All dis one dey happen even after di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) warn di special visitors say dem go scatter dia plans.

IPOB na group wey dey push for separation of south east region from Nigeria: dem wan use all dis one take start new country dem dey call 'Biafra.'

Nigeria military don declare say na terrorists dem be and dem go fight dem fire for fire.

President Buhari no too popular for south east region; na for here im collect di smallest number of votes during di 2015 presidential elections.

IPOB members don warn di president say make im no show; meanwhile dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu, don vanish since September 2017 wey military wan arrest am for im house.

President Muhammadu Buhari go do meeting with politicians and traditional leaders for di region to discuss di way forward.

Government talk-talk person, Mr Garba Shehu, say President Buhari go show for di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party campaign rally for di Anambra state governor election.

Di election go happen on 18 November 2017, according to di timetable from di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

BBC tori person Ishaq Khalid dey report say security dey very tight, and extra police full ground because of dis visit.

Dis na because of di tension wey don dey for months now because of di breakaway movement from groups like IPOB, and di different things wey dem dey do.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu, di leader of IPOB, don vanish since di Nigeria military raid im house for September.

But di military don say dem no see Mr Kanu arrest.