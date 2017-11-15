Image copyright AFP Image example Nnamdi Kanu don vanish after Nigeria military arm raid im family house for Abia in September 2017

Di so-called 'Radio Biafra' don sack runaway Mr. Nnamdi Kanu as dia oga for di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), after dem say im chop money, according to di News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Tori wey full everywhere na say Mr Ezenwachukwu Sampson Okwudili go be di new person wey go dey in-charge of di illegal station, after dem sack Mr Kanu as Director.

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) na illegal group wey wan break some states for southern and south-eastern comot from Nigeria, to form dia own country wey dem call Biafra.

All dis one dey happen as Mr Kanu still get case for federal high court and di matter suppose resume on November 20.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Na Radio Biafra first carry tori wen Biafra money begin appear for some states inside southeast Nigeria

"Kanu collect £14 million and another $22million to buy property for foreign countries with im name and im papa name, Mr Igwe Israel Kanu,'' na wetin Radio Biafra talk.

''Dis na case of monkey dey work baboon dey chop.''

"Kanu use wayo hijack di hustle wey all of us get shares inside, do about-turn, make am business for only im pocket and im papa,'' na wetin dem add put.

NAN talk say di illegal radio station don begin operation again, even though government shut dem down last year.

Di station number one program after dem resume start with one lady announcer wey talk say her name na Ifeoma Okorafor.

Image copyright SIA KAMBOU Image example IPOB dey campaign to comot di south east states of Nigeria to form new country dem wan call, 'Biafra'

She announce say di radio don return to dey report tori, and IPOB dey re-arrange demself, after dem remove Mr Kanu.

Nobodi don see Mr Kanu for outside; tori be say e vanish when di Nigeria military raid im family compound for Abia state, some months back.

Di Radio Biafra announcer talk say some of di reason dem remove Kanu na:

Di way im hijack di Biafra people struggle come make am Kanu Biafra struggle.

Di way im miss road with di main agenda of IPOB movement.

Di way im dey ginger members of IPOB to dey fight-fight government security officers, wey don cause di death of many innocent young people for Onitsha, Aba and Umuahia,

Di way im steal money wey Igbo youth all over di world don contribute for IPOB, sotay Kanu convert am for imself an im papa.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nobodi know where Mr Kanu really dey, since around October

IPOB talk say after court release Kanu for detention for April 2017, dem expect make im put mouth, fight for di release of im colleagues wey dey detention; dem be Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

''But since dem give Kanu bail, im mouth never open about di release of dis freedom fighters. Instead, im dey move from about dey collect chieftaincy title and dey do like say im be saviour wey dey enjoy as Igbomen dey fall for knee bend down to kiss im leg.''