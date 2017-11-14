Ghana: Minority lawmakers talk on top 2018 budget

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo dey plan to reduce di price of electricity for di 2018 budget

Ghana Minority for inside Parliament don raise different issues wey dem say dey worry dia mind, about di 2018 budget statement and economic policy of di government.

Na as Ghana Finance Minister dey prepare to present budget on Wednesday, November 15, na im di lawmakers meet to discuss wetin dem think about di 2017 budget wey go soon end and draw dia ear for President Nana Akufo-Addo on top di new budget.

Health sector

Di lawmakers put eye for health matter, especially di things wey dey affect young doctors wey dem just train finish. Dem say Ghana get pass 250 medical doctors wey just finish school and government never fit find job for dem.

As all dis one dey happen, Ghana Medical Association (GMA) don dey complain well-well about dis palava of unemployment. Things don serious sotay di association don give government six months ultimatum wey go expire on 30 April 2018 to increase dia basic salary according to di agreement wey dem make with di national labour commission.

Tax matter

Minority in Parliament still put torchlight inside di one wey government dey plan to tax all mobile money transactions. E go mean say any school fees, medical bill or small pocket money wey people use mobile money transfer, then government go tax am, collect small money, after dem tax salary.

Di lawmakers say as e be say millions of Ghana people, especially di poor dey use mobile money, then dis "chop money transfer tax" go be threat to "financial inclusion" and e go reduce "economic growth."

Money wey dey enter Ghana hand

Na so dem still point finger say government no talk true on top di country customs revenue and dia implementation of di paperless system - all dis one na ways wey di government dey take gather money for Ghana.

On September 12, na im vice president Mahamudu Bawumia say because of di new paperless system wey dey now, di money wey customs dey make don increase by 56 percent.

But di lawmakers dey vex say instead of di GHC 1,192.23 million wey government bin project, na GHC 1,179.41 million customs make.

Another tax matter wey di group say e no make sense na government decision to move di economy from taxation to production. Dia argument be say dis decision don cause plenty tax evasion wey be say peopel no dey gree pay tax, and some sef no dey bother to pay VAT. Dem say all di money wey dey enter government purse go reduce no be small.

But tori be say whether all di many issues wey dem raise go change di 2018 budget wey President Akufo-Addo government wan present on Wednesday, na time go tell.